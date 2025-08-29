Russia, China value their privileged strategic partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia and China maintain relations of privileged strategic partnership on a scale that is hard to overestimate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.

"Speaking of our relations with China, these are relations of a special privileged strategic partnership and we value these relations," he said. "The scale of these relations is hard to overestimate now," he added.

Peskov announced earlier that Putin’s visit to China, which he said is going to be completely unprecedented, begins on August 31. The Russian leader will attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin before traveling to Beijing to take part in festivities marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War against Japanese Aggression. Also, the Russian president is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings.