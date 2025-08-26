Russian top diplomat discusses bilateral relations, Kosovo with Serbian leader

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in the Balkan region, as well as issues of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"They discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, interaction on international platforms with a focus on the further development of cooperation between the two countries in the spirit of strategic partnership," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the telephone call was held at the request of the Serbian side.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to regional affairs, with a focus on the situation in Kosovo, as well as developments around Republika Srpska, the ministry said.

The Russian foreign minister and the Serbian president emphasized "the fundamental importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 in the context of the Kosovo settlement and the need for strict compliance by all Bosnian parties with the Dayton Agreements, which stipulate a clear international legal framework for relations between the two entities and the three state-forming peoples in Bosnia and Herzegovina," the statement reads.

"The mutual interest of Russia and Serbia in continuing a productive political dialogue has been reaffirmed," the statement added.