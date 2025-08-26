Kiev, Europe try to undermine agreements reached at Alaska summit — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and its European sponsors have set out to undermine the agreements reached at the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, and reinterpret them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic.

"The parties discussed in detail the situation around Ukraine, taking into account the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15. The Russian side briefed the Turkish ambassador on Russia's assessment of these talks. The meeting participants drew attention to the unconstructive line followed by the Kiev regime and its European sponsors, committed to undermining the agreements reached at the meeting in Anchorage and further revising them," the ministry said.

The parties confirmed their commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Moscow and Ankara, the ministry pointed out.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.