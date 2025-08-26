CHISINAU, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy points out that Chisinau is deliberately keeping diplomatic mail from coming to its consulate, the diplomatic mission stated on its Telegram channel, citing numerous appeals from citizens regarding delays in document processing and the provision of other consular services.

"It is solely the Moldovan side that is to blame for this, as it has been unjustifiably hindering the delivery of necessary forms via our country’s diplomatic mail for several months now. We view these actions as yet another unfriendly step by Chisinau," the statement reads. The embassy accused Moldova’s authorities of violating the provisions of the Vienna Convention. "No other country in the world employs such destructive practices," the embassy emphasized.

The deterioration of Moldovan-Russian relations began after President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party assumed power in 2021. They proceeded to significantly worsen in 2022 when Chisinau aligned itself with anti-Russian sanctions, and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled. Moscow responded with reciprocal measures. Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov emphasized that restoring friendship and cooperation with Russia is in Moldova’s own interest, as its businesses have lost markets and access to affordable energy supplies. He noted that hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens working in Russia have also faced difficulties. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Chisinau to cease its confrontational rhetoric, noting Moscow’s commitment to friendly relations with Moldova and expressing concern about the West using the country for anti-Russian purposes.

Chisinau’s confrontation with Moscow has been sharply criticized by the Moldovan opposition, which has announced plans to restore strategic partnership relations after the parliamentary elections in September.