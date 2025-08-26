MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia has shown flexibility on several points proposed by Donald Trump following the recent meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders in Alaska, aiming to protect the lives of Russian-speaking Ukrainians who have close family ties with Russia and do not support Kiev, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, told TASS.

Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC News that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, long before the start of the special military operation, had referred to Donbass residents as "specimens" rather than people in an interview with a Western outlet, and advised those in Ukraine who belong to Russian culture and history to leave for Russia.

"It is important for us to save the lives of those in Ukraine who reject Nazi ideology, who have strong ties to Russia, and who have relatives in Russia. That is why we are making the concessions Foreign Minister Lavrov has mentioned, and during the meeting with Trump we accepted a number of the US president’s proposals and are adjusting our actions accordingly," Vodolatsky said.

According to him, one such adjustment is a future meeting between Putin and Zelensky to sign a peace agreement prepared by working groups.

Last Friday, however, Lavrov stated that no Putin-Zelensky meeting is currently planned.