Russian national guardsmen neutralize Ukrainian militants near Kharkov

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian national guardsmen, using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have eliminated militants from a sabotage and reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov Region, the National Guard’s press service told TASS in a statement.

"Operators of assault drones of the National Guard’s 'steel' brigade have eliminated Ukrainian militants in the Kharkov Region. The crews of strike UAVs from the National Guard’s 116th special separate brigade ambushed the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group near one of the populated localities," the statement reads.

The press service explained that the national guardsmen placed a decoy drone near Ukrainian positions as bait. The militants opened small-arms fire on the drone and, after the decoy target detonated, approached it for an inspection. "At this moment, the fighters from the 'steel' brigade instantly deployed an FPV drone and delivered a deadly strike on enemy troops," the agency said.