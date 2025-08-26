MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. NATO is shifting to a war economy, realizing that supplying expensive weapons to Kiev is impractical. As a result, Ukraine will receive missiles that cost at least eight times less than the previously supplied Storm Shadow systems, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security, told TASS.

"At this point, the Pentagon and NATO as a whole are starting to do the math and understand that burning through costly precision systems just to keep the Kiev regime afloat is not entirely rational. The war economy is now in full swing: British-made Storm Shadow missiles, priced at 2 million euros each, are unjustifiably expensive for supporting the fading offensive potential of Kiev proxies. That’s exactly why the ERAM missiles were developed, and they are almost eight times cheaper per unit," the expert said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the U.S. administration approved the sale of 3,300 air-launched ERAM (Extended Range Attack Munition) missiles to Kiev, expected to arrive within six weeks. According to the newspaper, the overall package of military aid to Ukraine — much of it financed by EU countries — amounts to $850 million. It is unclear whether other weapons are included in that figure, but the data suggests the price of one ERAM missile does not exceed $250,000.

Stepanov claimed that the main beneficiary is U.S. defense giant RTX Corporation, the missile’s developer and supplier, and ultimately the major investment funds that own and manage RTX assets — Vanguard Group Inc., State Street Corp., BlackRock Inc., and other real masters of the Western corporate sector, and of the United States in particular.

The expert also pointed to Donald Trump’s remark that without an offensive, Ukraine cannot win, arguing that Washington’s approval of the ERAM transfer is another step in bolstering Kiev’s attack capabilities.

"Eventually, conditions are being created for high-precision strikes launched from compatible carriers, which, in all likelihood, will also be supplied. The phased retirement of EU-based F-16s will continue, paving the way for new deliveries of F-35s. It can be concluded that ERAM was developed by RTX specifically with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in mind, to give them additional strike options using outdated platforms," Stepanov said.