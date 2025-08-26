Ukrainian army launches over 70 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched 30 projectiles and over 70 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, leaving a civilian injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, three projectiles and 16 drones were launched at the city of Shebekino and the villages of Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Rzhevka; 13 drones were jammed. A civilian suffered injuries in the city of Shebekino. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition," he wrote on Telegram, adding that two apartment buildings had been damaged in Shebekino and a private house had suffered damage in Novaya Tavolzhanka.

A drone damaged an administrative building in the city of Belgorod. Seven drones attacked the villages of Razumnoye, Bessonovka, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Solokhi and Tserkovnyt in the Belgorodsky District. The attacks damaged the windows of an apartment building and equipment at an industrial facility.

A drone strike damaged a private house in the village of Novoalexandrovka in the Borisovsky District. In the Valuisky Municipal District, 17 drones attacked the villages of Valuiki, Dalny, Borki, Dvuluchnoye, Kazinka, Orekhovo, Solotni, Shelayevo, Dubrovka and Kurgashki. Two private houses were damaged. Four unmanned aerial vehicles carried out strikes on the villages of Yekaterinovka and Shakhovka in the Volokonovsky District.

An apartment building was damaged in a drone attack on the village of Chapayevsky in the Graivoronsky Municipal District. A shelling attack on the village of Spodaryushino involved four projectiles. A drone was downed over the Gubkinsky Urban District and another seven drones were shot down over the Ivnyansky District.

The Ukrainian military also launched 19 unmanned aerial vehicles and 26 projectiles on eight settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, including Krasnaya Yaruga, Prilesye, Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Starolesye and Terebreno. An administrative building was damaged after explosive devices were dropped by a drone on the settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga.