MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky keeps talking about his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to continue his political and financial pressure on the European leaders that oppose a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, Viktor Vodolatsky, first deputy chair of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with NBC News that when Zelensky said his primary goal was to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he in fact was playing games.

"Zelensky is a fraudster, and a high-level one. He is manipulating and blackmailing the entire European society. He understands that the British, the French and the Germans, as well as all those around the trio, want the war in Ukraine to continue. Zelensky has learned well that Ukraine is a training range where new military technologies are being tested and Eastern Slavs are being eliminated," the lawmaker pointed out. "This is why he is behaving in such a calm and confident manner with those who seek World War III. He is calmly and confidently manipulating them. Clearly, when he speaks about a meeting with President Putin, he seeks to convince everyone that he is a great and powerful person capable of demanding a meeting with the Russian leader," Vodolatsky added.

He noted that without proper preparation, the meeting would bring no results. Effective groundwork requires the existing working groups to develop proposals for discussion, while the meeting itself should include the US president to ensure its legitimacy.

"Zelensky can step back from what he said any time; moreover, he is not a legitimate [president], but just a dictator. However, we do agree that today, a dictator represents certain social groups in Ukraine, which is no longer a sovereign state," the Russian State Duma member added.

Lavrov said last Friday that there were currently no plans for Putin’s meeting with Zelensky. According to the top Russian diplomat, Putin will be ready for such a meeting once an agenda is prepared.