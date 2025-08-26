LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked the town of Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic nearly thirty times over the past 24 hours. A woman was killed, two men were injured, the local authorities said on their Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian drones launched 27 attacks on the town of Rubezhnoye, one of which had tragic consequences: a woman died immediately after the attack, and two men were taken to medical facilities with serious injuries of varying severity," the message stated.

It was noted that the Ukrainian army’s targeted strikes on civilian objects "demonstrate the true goal of the Ukrainian military units, whose criminal intentions are directed exclusively against the civilian population."