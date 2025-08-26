Russian troops enter northern outskirts of Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — military expert

LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian troops have entered the northern part of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and the situation for the Ukrainian army’s garrison in the city has deteriorated, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"In Kupyansk, our forward units have advanced to the Komsomol Park in the city’s northern outskirts. Therefore, the enemy’s position in the city has deteriorated while the operational/tactical situation requires re-grouping of Ukrainian militants. However, the Ukrainian military command is slow with decisions and this, in turn, will add to the number of losses [among Kiev forces]," the military expert said.

With their advance in the outskirts of Kupyansk, Russian troops continue tightening their semi-encirclement of the city. In particular, Russian assault groups have advanced northeast of Sobolevka, southeast of Moskovka and in areas near Kucherovka and Petropavlovka, he specified.