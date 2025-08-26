MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Approximately 90,000 residents of the Russian capital are currently located in the zone of the special military operation, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported.

"Today, about 90,000 Moscow residents are in the zone of the special military operation. These include those who were mobilized or joined under contract. Some of them are professional military personnel," Sobyanin stated in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Furthermore, Sobyanin noted that Moscow’s volunteer movement is providing humanitarian aid to service members. The city hosts the largest hospitals for treating the wounded, and the largest rehabilitation center in the country has been established in Voronovskoye. "Of course, we also support the families of service members. Those who have completed their service and arrived in the city receive assistance with rehabilitation, medical treatment, and employment. An extensive support system for military personnel has been created," the mayor concluded.