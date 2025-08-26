MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. More than 120 residents of Russian regions were injured by strikes carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past week, with 19 people killed, including a child, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 140 civilians were affected by shelling from Ukrainian Nazi forces: 121 were injured, including eight minors, and 19 were killed, including one child," he said.

Miroshnik noted that Ukrainian troops actively employed attack drones and precision multiple launch rocket systems with fragmentation and shrapnel warheads for strikes on Russian regions over the past week. In total, the adversary launched 2,300 various munitions.

According to him, the residents of Belgorod Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic were most frequently affected by the Ukrainian attacks. "Daily in the region [Belgorod Region - TASS], at least four people fell victim to Ukrainian aggression. Approximately 33% of all munitions fired by Ukrainian armed formations at civilian targets struck the Belgorod Region," he added.

Miroshnik added that Kiev continued to strike deeper into Russian territory using UAVs. Using fixed-wing drones, Ukrainian forces carried out nighttime raids on civilian facilities in the Chuvash Republic, as well as in Voronezh, Volgograd, Kaluga, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Moscow, Smolensk, Rostov, Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Tambov regions.