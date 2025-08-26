Russian Forces strike Ukrainian UAV crew attacking residents of Kursk border area

KURSK, August 26. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Armed Forces UAV crew, which had been operating against civilians in the Kursk border area, was struck inside a residential building, an FPV drone operator from the North battlegroup told TASS.

"On the Russia-Ukraine border in the Sumy region, an enemy UAV crew located in a residential building, which could have been operating against civilians in the Kursk border area, was struck," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest the enemy crew numbered up to five individuals. "This strike is very important for us, as it clears an air corridor for our UAVs and ensures the possibility of delivering ammunition and food supplies to our forward units," he emphasized.