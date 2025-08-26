MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted by Russia’s East battlegroup amounted to two Starlink satellite communication stations and nine unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, an officer of the group’s press center Alexey Yakovlev reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost more than 240 servicemen, a T-84 Oplot tank, four HMMWV armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, two Starlink satellite communication stations, nine unmanned aviation control posts, and a supply depot," he stated.

He added that during counter-battery operations, Russian forces also destroyed a towed howitzer and two self-propelled artillery systems, including a Paladin and a Bogdana.