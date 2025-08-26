MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Evidence of crimes against the civilian population has been identified in the actions of eight Ukrainian militants who earlier surrendered in Russia’s Kursk Region. They have been handed over to military investigators for questioning, law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"In total, eight Ukrainian militants who surrendered have been detained over the course of the month, three of them during the past week. All have been delivered to military investigators for questioning, as their actions bear signs of crimes against the civilian population," the agency’s source said.

According to the source, the Ukrainian prisoners of war illegally crossed the Russian border at different times and invaded the territory of the Kursk Region. They are currently providing detailed testimony regarding their crimes against civilians.

Earlier reports indicated that investigators from the Investigative Committee, examining crimes committed by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, have initiated more than 600 criminal cases, 213 of which have already been forwarded to the courts.