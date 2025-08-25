{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces carry out 21 strikes on DPR territory over past 24 hours

The majority of the strikes targeted the Gorlovka direction

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops launched 21 strikes against the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours, the Directorate of the Head and Government of the Republic for Documenting Ukraine’s War Crimes reported.

"Twenty-one instances of armed attacks by Ukrainian formations [were recorded]. Information has been received regarding the wounding of four civilians," the report said.

It was noted that the majority of the strikes targeted the Gorlovka direction, while one was directed at the Donetsk direction. A residential building, an infrastructure facility, and civilian vehicles were damaged. In total, Ukrainian forces fired 25 munitions.

