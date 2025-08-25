MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. All the countries must condemn any attacks against civilian infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the Ukrainian strikes against the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"If speaking not about some distorted reality, not about new ethics or normality but about a normal state of things, then any strikes against the civilian infrastructure, particularly against energy installations, should be dispraised by all the parties," the diplomat said.

The Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry also drew attention to absence of any proper reaction of West’s representatives to such attacks.