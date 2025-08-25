Russia, China develop strategic cooperation, overcome challenges — Duma speaker

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. Russia and China are strengthening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation despite challenges from unfriendly nations, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People’s Congress, in Beijing.

"In the face of challenges and threats, the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China is only growing stronger," Volodin stated.

He added that "the main goal of illegal sanctions and trade wars is to hinder our development," but argued that such measures "have backfired on those who imposed them."

Volodin is heading Russia’s parliamentary delegation on an official visit to China, which includes a series of meetings and the tenth session of the interparliamentary commission on cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the National People’s Congress of China.