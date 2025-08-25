Putin briefs Iranian president on outcome of Russia-US summit in Alaska

MOSCOW August 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir had briefed his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the outcome of his Alaska meeting with US leader Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Vladimir Putin briefed him on the significant outcomes of the Russia-US summit in Anchorage," the statement reads.

The Iranian president welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting in Alaska on August 15. Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.