Ukrainian troops ignite forests in Kherson Region to intimidate residents — governor

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are dropping incendiary munitions from drones on woods and farmlands in order to damage and frighten civilians in the Kherson Region, regional Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The enemy understands that the forest may also serve as a shelter and tries to set it on fire by dropping incendiary ammunition. It is dropping incendiary munitions on fields, on farmland, thus trying to harm [the civilians]," Saldo said.

He specified that over 180,000 hectares of woods were planted after the Great Patriotic War to restore the region’s ecology after combat.