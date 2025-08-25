MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The head of the Kharkov Region’s military and civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS that he expects the liberation of the entire region before a ceasefire is reached between Russia and Ukraine.

"Of course, as an official I cannot predict or analyze what decisions will be made by our president [Vladimir Putin]; but as a Kharkov citizen, I certainly hope for the liberation of the entire territory of Kharkov and the Kharkov Region," Ganchev said, commenting on the possibility of an exchange of territories in a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

"We will see what all the peace initiatives will lead to, how they will be supported by other countries, both friendly and unfriendly," Ganchev said. "The most important thing for us is indeed our Kharkov land - many people are waiting for us there," the head of the regional military and civilian administration added.

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said earlier that Kiev was ready to freeze the conflict along the current line of contact and recognize the actual loss of some territories. According to him, Kiev will attempt to regain the lost territories through diplomatic and economical means in the future.

According to Ukraine’s Strana media outlet, Zelensky has resumed his demand for a truce, even though he had said Kiev did not insist that a ceasefire should be declared before a peace agreement was made.