Russian troops step up pace of liberating Donetsk region — DPR head

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. Russian troops have stepped up the pace of liberating the Donetsk region over the past week, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"There are changes in the frontline and the past week was successful enough. Moreover, I can say that it was more intensive in terms of liberating particular settlements. Over the past week, nine settlements were liberated. This actually took place in all the frontline areas," the DPR head said.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka direction, Russian troops have advanced near the DPR border with the Dnepropetrovsk Region. wedging into the enemy’s defenses. In the Krasnoarmeysk direction, there are several hotspots where intense battles are underway, he said.

Russian troops have also engaged in battles with Ukrainian forces in the outskirts of Konstantinovka and are improving their positions in the Krasny Liman direction, Pushilin said.