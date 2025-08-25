Ukrainian troops roll back after failed counterattacks — Kharkov regional official

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been unable to carry out successful counterattacks, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region’s military and civilian administration, told TASS.

"We can see the way they carry out counterattacks. They try to counterattack, get punched in the face, face great losses and roll back. Sometimes, they don’t even have the time to retreat. That said, it’s impossible to speak of [Ukrainian] victories," he noted.

Ganchev pointed out that the map that was put on display at the White House at US President Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Zelensky reflected the actual situation along the line of contact. However, in his words, reports of the Ukrainian armed forces’ counterattacks were untrue.

"It’s impossible to judge [the map’s] objectivity but as for the line of contact, it does reflect reality. However, it’s certainly absurd to say that they are counterattacking and securing some victories," he said.

The BBC earlier pointed to a map that was on display in the Oval Office, with 20% of Ukraine’s territory shaded in pink. According to the media outlet, "it represented a cold reminder for the Ukrainians in the room of the current disposition of this nearly four-year old war - and could provide a graphic means for Trump to up the pressure on Zelensky to trade land for peace now that the gathered media have departed."