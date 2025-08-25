About 80 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out attacks on population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region using about 80 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky District, the settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Nikolayevka, Nikolskoye, Tolokonnoye, as well as the Tserkovny farmstead have been attacked with eight drones with four of them downed. Two apartment buildings and five motor vehicles have been damaged in Bessonovka, a private residence has sustained damage in Tolokonnoye and a private property fence was damaged in Nikolskoye," the governor said.

The Borisovsky District has been attacked with six unmanned aerial vehicles. "On the Striguny-Novoaleksandrovka motorway, a driver was injured in an attack of an FPV drone on a motor vehicle. The man continues outpatient treatment. The vehicle has been damaged," Gladkov said.

Nineteen drones have been launched at the Valuysky District, two individuals have been injured in a drone attack on a commercial facility in the town of Valuyki. A fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Veydelevsky District, seventeen rounds of munitions and 11 drone strikes have been carried out on the Grayvoronsky District, the Krasnoyaruzhsky District has been attacked with 40 rounds of ammunition and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Novy Oskol was attacked by one drone, while the Rakityansky District was attacked by two unmanned aerial vehicles. Fourteen drones carried out attacks on the Shebekinsky Municipal District. "A civilian was wounded in a drone strike on farm machinery working in a field near the Balki farmstead. The man is being treated at a regional clinical hospital. According to medics, he is in moderate condition." Gladkov added.