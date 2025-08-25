MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Western countries are only concerned about security guarantees for Ukraine and have no interest in peace initiatives, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region’s military and civilian administration, told TASS.

"These people [the Ukrainian authorities] are desperately seeking to freeze the conflict in order to pull up reserves, refresh them and attack Russia again. This is what they want and what their Western handers insist on. No one is interested in peace initiatives as everyone is only talking about security guarantees for Ukraine but no one has even mentioned security guarantees for Russia. This is why what they say is simply ridiculous, to be honest," he pointed out.

Mikhail Podolyank, advisor to the head of Vladimir Zelenskly’s office, said earlier that Kiev was ready to freeze the conflict along the current line of contact and recognize the actual loss of some territories. According to him, Kiev will attempt to regain the lost territories through diplomatic and economic means in the future. According to Ukraine’s Strana media outlet, Zelensky has resumed his demand for a ceasefire even though he had said Kiev did not insist that a ceasefire should be declared before a peace agreement was made.