MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The economic difficulties that Germany is facing are the result of "bad policies," Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with other countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"Just maybe the ‘crisis’ the German chancellor cites didn’t fall from the sky—it’s the bill for years of wrong decisions and bad policies. And these bad policies continue," he wrote on the X social media platform.

On Sunday, The Telegraph quoted Chancellor Friedrich Merz as saying that the German welfare state was no longer financially sustainable.

According to the newspaper, "Germany’s economy has slowed dramatically since 2017, with GDP growing by only 1.6% since then versus 9.5% for the rest of the eurozone." Moreover, "Germany’s economy shrank by 0.2% last year following a 0.3% dip in 2023."

Merz expressed dissatisfaction with his government, calling for "changes and reforms," which he described as "possible."