Putin arrives in Russian city of Sarov, home to nuclear center

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the city of Sarov in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Sarov is home to Rosatom’s Russian Federal Nuclear Center — the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics (RFNC-VNIIEF) — as well as the Lomonosov Moscow State University educational cluster. The city, known as Arzamas-16 in Soviet times, is closed to non-residents.

Putin has visited Sarov multiple times, most recently in September 2023. Traditionally, he lays flowers at the monument to Academician Yury Khariton, a key developer of the Soviet atomic bomb and founder of the scientific center. He has also on occasion been known to chop it up with young scientists working in Sarov.

During this visit, Putin is expected to meet with nuclear scientists, attend an exhibition focused on personnel training in the industry, and hold a working meeting with Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.