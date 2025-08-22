Russian troops strike Ukrainian special forces by glide bomb in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian troops struck a deployment site of Ukrainian special operations forces by a FAB-500 glide bomb in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"As a result of reconnaissance measures, the Russian Armed Forces uncovered a temporary deployment site of the 3rd regiment of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces East in a forest belt near the settlement of Staraya Guta in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military command made a decision to deliver an air strike on the target using a FAB-500 aerial bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module, it said.

"As a result of the air strike, the enemy’s temporary deployment site was successfully destroyed," the ministry reported, uploading a video of the strike.