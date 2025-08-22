Nearly 100 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, August 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with about 100 drones over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The villages of Razumnoe, Oktyabrsky, Bochkovka, Golovino, and Nikolskoye in the Belgorod district were attacked by eight drones, one of which was shot down. In Bochkovka, a man was injured when a drone detonated in a private home's courtyard. He is receiving outpatient treatment," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Eight Ukrainian drones attacked the Borisovsky district, 12 drones hit the Valuysky district, and four drones targeted the Volokonovsky district. The Graivoronsky district was attacked by 25 drones. "Three civilians were injured by drone strikes in the city of Graivoron. They have received assistance and will continue to undergo outpatient treatment," Gladkov said.

Russian air defenses also downed a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone over the Gubkinsky district. In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with eight munitions and 20 drones. "The city of Novy Oskol was attacked by a drone. The three victims received all the necessary assistance," the governor noted.

According to Gladkov, air defenses also shot down two drones over the Prokhorovsky district and three over the Starooskolsky district. Six munitions and 16 drones were shot down in the Shebekinsky district. "In the town of Shebekino, two cars and two private homes were damaged. In the village of Murom, a private home was damaged. In the village of Voznesenovka, a tractor partially burned, and a private home was damaged. In the area of the village of Malomikhailovka, a car was damaged by shrapnel. In the village of Belyanka, a building on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise was damaged. This morning, a private house was damaged in the village of Churayevo," the governor said.