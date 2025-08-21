Drone drops paint on Russian trade mission in Sweden again

STOCKHOLM, August 21. /TASS/. A drone has once again dropped paint on the Russian trade delegation in Sweden, the Russian Embassy in Sweden said on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight on August 21, 2025, Russia’s trade representative office in Sweden, which is an integral part of the Russian diplomatic mission in this country, was again targeted by a drone, which dropped a container of paint on it. Similar attacks of this kind were on June 17 and July 5, 2025," the Embassy said.

Swedish authorities established a no-fly zone over the trade mission in July at the joint request of the Embassy and police, as it was done earlier over the Russian Embassy. "There is blatant disregard not only for the diplomatic immunity of Russian institutions but also for Swedish law," the diplomats said. "Drone attacks against the Russian Embassy and the Trade Delegation have been going on for more than a year. Investigations by Swedish police have not yet brought any results," the mission noted.

The Russian Embassy believes that the Swedish side is either unable or, more likely, reluctant to curb such attacks and fulfill its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and intactness of foreign diplomatic missions. "We assume that it is probably the right time to identify the perpetrators of such actions and bring them to justice, including for the purpose of preventing such attacks going forward. The authorities’ inaction in this matter has become a clear political position," the Embassy stressed.

Since May 2024, more than a dozen drone attacks have occurred on the premises of Russian missions, all of them involving dropping paint and all of them causing material damage, the Russian Embassy told TASS. Some of the incidents were particularly dangerous because glass paint cans were used, which could lead to serious injuries if they shatter. The malefactors have not been found yet, and the incidents continue.