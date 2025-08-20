Russia's proposal to organize online work via three groups remains unanswered by Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has not yet responded to the Russian proposal made in Istanbul to organize online work in three groups, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"At the latest third round, our negotiators proposed to form three working groups in order to consider issues on the agenda more specifically: groups on military, humanitarian and political issues," Lavrov said at a press conference.

"So far, there has been no response from Ukraine," he stated.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia has also proposed to elevate the level of heads of delegations at negotiations with Ukraine.

"Following a telephone conversation the day before yesterday with President [of the United States Donald] Trump, our President [Vladimir Putin] voiced a proposal not only to carry on with these negotiations, but also to think about raising the level of heads of delegations," the minister continued.

"This fully aligns with our proposal, which I just mentioned, that within this process, a dedicated block should address the political aspects of the settlement alongside the military and humanitarian issues," Lavrov noted.

"Clearly, the reaction of the Ukrainian side does not depend on us. But since President Trump responded positively to this idea, we expect that he will pursue it, explain it to the Kiev representatives, and secure a response," he said.

"It would be an important step towards raising the level of negotiations, increasing the degree of specificity and moving closer to the consideration of key issues that need to be resolved for a sustainable settlement," Lavrov added.

On July 23, the Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks on resolving the conflict. Prior to an expanded meeting, the heads of the two countries’ delegations, Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov, held a bilateral meeting. The expanded talks lasted about 40 minutes, with the parties discussing the positions they had set out in draft memorandums.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to exchange civilians along with service members. Russia invited Ukraine to set up three online working groups to address political, military and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline in order to collect the wounded and the dead.

A decision on the fourth round of talks will be made after the new agreements are implemented, Medinsky said.