Moscow hopes to see Jordan's king at Russian-Arab summit, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that King Abdullah II of Jordan will be able to attend the first Russian-Arab summit, scheduled to take place in Russia in October, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

"We have noted the considerable momentum in our political dialogue and hope that His Majesty the King of Jordan will be able to attend the first Russian-Arab summit in October," the minister said.

Lavrov added that the summit would provide an additional opportunity for further engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow in October. Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the new Syrian government would receive an invitation from Russia to take part in the event.