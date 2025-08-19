MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine will have to recognize Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya as Russian territories for any talks on long-term peace to proceed, and the US agrees, as evidenced by the up-to-date map of Ukraine posted in the Oval Office before yesterday's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich said.

"The map in the Oval Office of the White House shows Trump has a good grasp of the situation, and accepts it - the people of Crimea, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and the Kherson Region are part of Russia and will remain so. This isn't the boonies we're talking about, it's thousands of people who voted with their hearts in the referendum. The concessions that Ukraine will have to make to discuss long-term peace mainly concern these regions," Kastyukevich said.

The senator also noted the seating arrangements of the European leaders at Trump's table and how the US president interrupted his meeting with them to call Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Perhaps Donald Trump's actions are much more eloquent than his words," he concluded.

Earlier, BBC drew attention to the presence of a map in the Oval Office with 20% of the territories painted pink. It called it a cold reminder to the Ukrainians in the room of the current situation after almost four years of war. The BBC calls the presence of the map in the Oval Office a clear way for Trump to increase pressure on Zelensky to agree to exchange land for peace.