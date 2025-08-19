US recognizes need for long-term settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Yesterday’s conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump confirmed that Washington recognizes the need for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is necessary to ensure that this crisis never repeats itself and that the legitimate rights of all nations in the region, as well as all peoples living in these countries, are protected. By the way, this understanding was confirmed during last night’s phone talk between President Putin and President Trump, who called our leader to brief him on the outcomes of his talks with [Vladimir] Zelensky and his ‘European supporting group’," Lavrov stated in an interview with Rossiya-24.

The latest phone call between Putin and Trump took place on August 19 and lasted about 40 minutes. Trump spoke with Putin while Zelensky and representatives of several European countries were at the White House.

A day earlier, on August 18, Trump had said that a ceasefire in Ukraine was not a prerequisite for a peace agreement, stressing that negotiations could proceed even during ongoing hostilities. The leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, and France, along with the head of the European Commission and the NATO secretary-general, had traveled to Washington together with Zelensky.