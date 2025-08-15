Russian lawmaker believes Russia-US summit in Alaska can become a historical milestone

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, believes that upcoming meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska can become a landmark historical event.

"The negotiations [between the leaders of Russia and the US] Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska have every chance of becoming a historical milestone. Russia and the US are two leading nuclear powers, the nature of their interaction largely determines stability and global security. I am confident that the widest range of issues will be addressed in the interests of restoring a full-fledged Russian-American dialogue," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The lawmaker expressed hope for a "constructive discussion of the outlines of the Ukrainian settlement."

On August 7, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between the leaders of the two countries - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. On the same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed the preparation of a meeting with Trump, indicating that there was mutual interest in a bilateral meeting. The summit of the two heads of state is to take place in Alaska on August 15. Putin's last visit to the United States was in 2015.