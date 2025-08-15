MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The absence of Vladimir Zelensky at the upcoming meeting of the Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska, is a recognition of his illegitimacy, Rodion Miroshnik, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"This is a recognition of the fact that Zelensky is a puppet, an illegitimate president who does not reflect the real sentiments and expectations of the Ukrainian people," the diplomat told TASS. "This is a man who is guided by the opinion of London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and not by the opinion of the people who live in this territory."

As Miroshnik noted, according to sociologists in Ukraine, people there have a huge "desire to end the conflict and hostilities. But Zelensky doesn't have this anywhere in his rhetoric," he stated. "Therefore, what is the point of inviting a person to negotiations who will obviously seek to disrupt them so that no agreements are reached? He openly declares: ‘We will not fulfill any agreements.’ He demonstrates that he is not ready to fulfill any political agreements without coercion, that he has no desire to seek a political way out of this situation.

"Therefore, there is practically no point in creating a format for negotiations with him in advance - these are purely pragmatic things, nothing more," the ambassador-at-large said.

The summit will take place in Alaska on August 15.