MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. His legal status prevents Vladimir Zelensky from signing agreements on Ukraine and he will not be able to sign anything, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"For the final phase of negotiations, when agreements have been reached that must be formalized, Vladimir Zelensky as the leader of Ukraine, as he calls himself, is unacceptable. He cannot sign anything because his credentials have not been confirmed, and his term in office has expired," the diplomat told TASS.

"For the international community, both those in favor and those against, his signature will be void," Miroshnik added. According to him, this may become one of the reasons "to either challenge or disregard the agreements, which will be signed by a certain person from the Ukrainian side. Zelensky's presence is not interesting in this format, or it should be reconfirmed by the election procedure," the ambassador-at-large stated.

"If we are talking about replacing Zelensky, we are talking about certain electoral procedures, but they are impossible as long as martial law continues in Ukraine and Zelensky is in fact a military dictator," he continued. "Today, Zelensky's election is like an election in a concentration camp. The entire political platform has been cleared there, there is practically no alternative, and the permitted opposition is exclusively pro-Western and controlled by the West, which does not allow Zelensky to cleanse the rest."

This is why talking about "legitimate or legally justified elections raises big questions," Miroshnik believes." Will he be replaced soon? Judging by the fact that the Europeans are using him so actively, it is unlikely any time soon. He will continue to be used because they believe that his resource has not yet been exhausted. He is like a talking head, like a kind of ‘torpedo’, completely controlled by them, they are quite satisfied," the diplomat stressed.