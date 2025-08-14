Ukrainian troops receive orders to step up shelling of LPR — governor

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have received orders to step up the number of strikes on the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic with cruise missiles and strike drones ahead of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, regional head Leonid Pasechnik reported.

"According to available information, the Ukrainian military has received orders to step up the number of strikes on our republic's territory with tactical cruise missiles and strike drones. There is also a possibility of an increase in sabotage operations. The security agencies are keeping the situation under control. I appeal to the residents of the Lugansk People's Republic to exercise maximum vigilance and not to ignore possible threats," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pasechnik added that the operational situation in the region remains tense and that the Ukrainian armed forces have increased their shelling of the Svatovo-Kremennaya area.

"In order to disrupt the summit in Alaska scheduled for tomorrow, the criminal Kiev regime has intensified its shelling of our country's territory. Not only border areas, but also cities in the rear are under attack from enemy drones." I urge you not to photograph or videotape our air defenses targeting enemy targets or the consequences of possible Ukrainian military attacks, especially on social media. This is extremely important for your own safety, the safety of the entire republic, and the preservation of vital facilities," the LPR head emphasized.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed to a meeting between their respective leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. That same day, Putin confirmed preparations for a meeting with Trump, noting mutual interest in a bilateral meeting. According to information posted in the US State Department database, the summit will take place in Alaska on August 15. Putin's last visit to the US was in 2015.