MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop pragmatic cooperation with Georgia in areas where both countries would benefit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"As for us, we remain ready to develop healthy and pragmatic cooperation with Georgia from which both sides would benefit and we are willing to pursue the path toward normalizing bilateral relations with Tbilisi," the senior Russian diplomat told Izvestia. According to him, the decision on further action lies with Tbilisi.

Addressing the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in April 2025, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the republic has pursued the path of a peaceful vision in its relations with Russia, despite territorial disputes.