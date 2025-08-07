Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 140 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked nine districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 139 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 56 munitions in the past 24 hours, injuring 10 civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlement of Oktyabrsky, the villages of Bessonovka, Bekhleyevka, Bochkovka, Krasny Oktyabr and Yasniye Zori came under attacks by eight UAVs, two of which were shot down. In the settlement of Oktyabrsky, four minors suffered from a drone detonation near a commercial facility. In the village of Yasniye Zori, a drone strike damaged the roof of an apartment building. An UAV attack on the settlement of Oktyabrsky in the morning damaged a car and an apartment in an apartment building," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Valuisky district was attacked by 27 Ukrainian UAVs. A married couple suffered from a Ukrainian drone strike on a car. Another civilian was wounded after a drone attacked a private house. A total of four private houses and two cars were damaged in the district. The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by 20 munitions and attacks by 31 Ukrainian UAVs, which injured three civilians and damaged 10 cars and four private houses, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with four munitions and 28 UAVs, damaging seven private houses and two cars. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 31 munitions and 22 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a tractor and a truck, the governor said.

Three settlements of the Volokonovsky district came under an attack by six Ukrainian drones, which damaged a car. The Borisovsky district was attacked by one munition and 11 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged seven cars, he specified.

Air defenses shot down six Ukrainian UAVs over the Starooskolsky and Chrenyansky districts. The UAV attacks damaged two cars and an administrative building, he said.