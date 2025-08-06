Kremlin is not surprised by record-long absence of meeting of Russian and US leaders

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the US have seen an unprecedented deterioration during the presidency of Joe Biden, so the record-long absence of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump is not surprising, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

He commented on TASS calculations, according to which this is the first time in modern history of Russia when more than six months have passed since the inauguration of the new US President but the US-Russian summit has not been held yet.

"It is unlikely that one can speak about a unique situation. After all, under the previous [US] administration, our bilateral relations experienced an unprecedented deterioration," Peskov said.

As the press secretary of the Russian president noted, under Biden, the relations between Moscow and Washington have been lowered to "an unprecedented level," and they have accumulated "unprecedented number of irritants."

According to TASS calculations, six months and 16 days have passed since the inauguration of the new US President but still there has been no personal meeting between him and the Russian leader.

Before this, the longest wait was also for a meeting between Putin and Trump, which was during the first term of the American leader. Then it took five months and 18 days. In other years, the wait for the Russia-US summit lasted on average from one to five months.

After his election, the current US President Donald Trump expressed the intention to improve relations with Russia. The new American leader called the prospect of a meeting with Vladimir Putin important, however, as the Kremlin stressed, the summit should be the result of a lot of bilateral work, and not to precede it. Nevertheless, the leaders are in constant contact and have held six telephone conversations since the beginning of the year.