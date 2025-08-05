LUGANSK, August 5. /TASS/. Russian forces are rapidly advancing in Kupyansk, located in the Kharkov Region, with fierce battles now underway within the city. Military analyst Andrey Marochko reports that the situation is evolving swiftly, with street fighting intensifying. Instead of operating in large units, Russian troops are employing small, mobile groups that target enemy firing positions and deliver precise strikes.

During a live broadcast, which he shared on his VKontakte page, Marochko explained that Russian forces are consolidating their positions in the northern part of Kupyansk. He noted that Ukrainian troops have been preparing to defend the city for over a year and are now trying to resist the Russian advance.

Marochko also emphasized that, as of Tuesday, Russian military personnel control nearly all of the enemy’s logistics routes in Kupyansk. Any Ukrainian equipment spotted within the city is promptly neutralized, ensuring the Russian hold on key supply lines remains unchallenged.