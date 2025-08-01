VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. The first serially-produced Oreshnik missile system has entered service with the Russian army, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

He also noted that if Kiev believes that now is not the time for peace negotiations, Moscow is ready to wait. According to him, all the frustrations in the negotiation process stem from "excessive expectations."

The Russian leader also raised the issue of corruption in Ukraine and spoke against imposing foreign governance on its people.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

About the Ukrainian settlement

If Kiev believes that now is not the time for negotiations, Moscow is ready to wait: "Well, in principle, we can wait. If the Ukrainian leadership believes that now is not the time, that we need to wait, well, we are ready to wait."

Unlike in Ukraine, the Russian government is legitimate: "After all, our political regime is based on the constitution of the Russian Federation, and the government is formed strictly in accordance with the basic law of the state. The same cannot be said about Ukraine."

Russia handed over thousands of bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev, and received back dozens of bodies of Russian troops: "For humanitarian reasons, as you know, we handed over thousands of bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers. In return, we received several dozen of our guys who laid down their lives for their homeland. And isn't that a positive thing? It’s a big positive."

Negotiation hiccups are due to "unrealistic expectations": "Reaching a peaceful solution requires calm, substantive discussions—not public grandstanding."

Negotiations are "always needed and always important": "Especially if the aim is peace."

Russia’s main goal is to root out the causes of the crisis in Ukraine and ensure the nation’s security: "We formulated them [Russia's goals] last June at a meeting with the leadership of the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation. Everything was laid out clearly there."

The security of Russia and Ukraine must be considered in a broader European context: "The Ukrainian delegation suggested that it probably makes sense to talk about the security of both Russia and Ukraine in the context of pan-European security. It was one of the leaders of the Ukrainian delegation who made this point. And on the whole, we think that’s the right approach."

It is necessary to lay down a lasting peace in Ukraine with no time limits: "Humanitarian issues include the Russian language, independence and proper conditions for the development of the Orthodox church, the Christian church in Ukraine. All of this must be discussed and form the foundation of a lasting peace, one without any time limits whatsoever."

Ukraine overestimates the number of children allegedly taken to Russia: "It turned out that there weren't that many children."

On Oreshnik

The first serial Oreshnik has been produced in Russia: "It’s our first serial missile, and it’s already in service with the army."

Deployment to Belarus is expected by year-end: "Sites have been chosen, and construction is underway. We’ll likely finalize everything by the end of the year."

About the situation in the special operation zone

Russian troops are advancing "along the entire line of contact."

The good results in the special operation can be attributed to the "courage and heroism" of Russian troops.

The information about the capture of Chasov Yar "is confirmed," as it was liberated a few days ago.

The Ukrainian leadership is "not very informed" about the events at the front, since it denies the liberation of Chasov Yar by Russian troops: "This is their problem."

About the EU

The unfriendly countries that previously talked about inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow on the battlefield are now scrambling to stop the advance of the Russian army: "Either with promises of a good life, or with some kind of threats, or with the rearmament and resupply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The EU currently has lost all political sovereignty: "And this will be followed by economic losses amid today’s critical juncture."

About corruption

Corruption is common in all countries of the world: "The issue is in the scale of corruption and how willing and able a nation is to fight it."

The society of a country that wants to fight corruption must want it and be ready for it: "But democracy cannot be imposed from the outside. Just as it is impossible to snuff out corruption from the outside."

Corruption in Ukraine is "simply overwhelming," but it cannot be defeated by external institutions.

The Ukrainian authorities "have disgraced themselves" when they failed to regain some of their sovereignty in the situation surrounding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

There is no need to impose external governance institutions on the Ukrainian people, "this is a humiliating state.".