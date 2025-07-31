Sensible powers need to prevent ‘era of wars’ in Eurasia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Sensible and responsible powers need to prevent the ‘era of wars’ in Eurasia, forecasted by scientists, as the conflict potential is growing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"There is a growing possibility of conflict in Eurasia and across the world. Some researchers and experts have argued that we are heading towards a decade of war, or even maybe a whole new era of wars. I am convinced that all the responsible and reasonable forces must prevent this scenario," he said in an article, headlined ‘The Helsinki Act’s 50th anniversary: Expectations, reality, and future.’

In his opinion, different stakeholders need to engage in an honest dialogue in order to find ways for bringing the situation back to normal across the entire continent "by relying on the UN Charter as a solid foundation, with a primary focus on the principle of sovereign equality of all states and with the view to reaching the consensus which underpinned the OSCE’s creation."

The top Russian diplomat went on to say that the West has made no secret of its efforts to act "without Russia and Belarus in military and political affairs, and even against them."

"Just look at Emmanuel Macron’s idea to establish the European Political Community. They made a point by using the ‘OSCE minus Minsk and Moscow’ formula when creating this structure," Lavrov wrote.

In his words, "if the West opts for burying the OSCE, it is their choice."

"In this case, the Helsinki Final Act’s main provisions as agreed 50 years ago by our forefathers, will become a thing of the past. And those who buried the principles of equality, consensus and collective creativity will go down in history as those who intentionally failed to use the opportunity to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all countries in this part of the Eurasian space," Lavrov added.