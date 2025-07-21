Ukrainian troops fire six rounds of munitions at DPR residential areas in 24 hours

DONETSK, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled residential communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) four times over the past 24 hours, firing six rounds of ammunition, the republic’s directorate on documenting Ukrainian war crimes said.

"Four instances of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [have been recorded]. Overall, six units of various munitions have been fired," its statement reads.

The directorate received reports about one injured civilian, one house was damaged.