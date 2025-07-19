MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 435 soldiers from operations of the battlegroup Center over the past day, said the battlegroup’s spokesman, Alexander Savchuk.

"Ukrainian armed formations lost more than 435 servicemen. Destroyed were five armored fighting vehicles, including a Humvee, seven motor vehicles and three artillery guns," he said.

According to the spokesman, units of the battlegroup Center struck formations of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade and airborne assault brigades, a Marines brigade and a Territorial Defense brigade in the areas of Krasnoarmeysk, Novoverbskoye, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Petrovskoye and Stepanovka.