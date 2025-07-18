Putin, Erdogan call for stabilizing situation in Syria via dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed concern over the current escalation in Syria and called for stabilizing the situation in that country through dialogue, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"The leaders expressed profound concern over the recent outbreak of violence in that country and stressed the importance of the soonest stabilization of the situation via dialogue and national accord, with due account of the legal rights of all representatives of Syria’s multi-religion society," it said.

The situation in Syria aggravated on July 13 when clashes between Arab tribal militias and Druze self-defense groups broke out in the heavily Druze-populated Sweida governorate. On July 15, the Syrian army entered the governorate’s administrative center, the city of Sweida, and launched a mop-up operation to restore order. Shortly after, Israel began delivering airstrikes on Syrian army convoys, claiming that the operation was geared to protect the Druze population. On July 16, Israel hit a number of strategic targets in Damascus.

Late on July 16, the Syrian defense ministry announced the withdrawal of government forces from the city of Sweida under a ceasefire agreement. Unlike Hikmat al-Hijri, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Yousef Jarboe hailed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities.