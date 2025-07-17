Russia, Laos to hold joint Laros-2025 military exercise in late 2025

HANOI, July 17. /TASS/. Laros-2025, a joint Russian-Laotian military exercise will be held in late 2025 on the territory of the the Lao People's Democratic Republic (LPDR), the Voice of Vietnam radio station reported citing the LNDR defense ministry.

According to the Laotian defense ministry’s spokesman, the exercises are aimed at sharing experience of the two countries’ military forces. At present, the sides are actively negotiating the plan of the exercise, which will include cultural, sports and touristic events along with the drills themselves.

The Laros military exercise has been held since 2019 at training grounds in the two countries. The goal is to strengthen the traditional friendship between Russia and Laos and to raise the combat capabilities of the military. Last year, the exercise was held at the Sergeevsky training range in Russia’s Far East.