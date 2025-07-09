Kremlin says reacts calmly to Trump’s harsh rhetoric on Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin reacts calmly to US leader Donald Trump’s criticism of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We react quite calmly to that. First of all, Trump makes quite harsh statements, judging from the phrases that he has used," Peskov said when asked to comment on the Kremlin’s reaction to Trump’s remarks about Putin and the tightening of his rhetoric.

Earlier, Trump said he was "not happy with Putin" following their phone call on July 3. "I don’t think he’s looking to stop," the US leader shared as he questioned Moscow’s resolve to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

CNN released audio recordings of the then future US president telling his donors amid the 2024 election campaign that he had once threatened to bomb Moscow and warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he would bomb Beijing, too, to deter them from using force to resolve the Ukraine and Taiwan issues. The American politician did not say when or in excatly what circumstances those conversations had taken place.